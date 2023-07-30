Firefighter Tournament wraps up in Neguanee, winners announced

The Caspian-Gaaastra Fire Department, winners of the 128th annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters...
The Caspian-Gaaastra Fire Department, winners of the 128th annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters Tournament.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The results are in for the 128th Annual U.P. Firefighter Tournament.

Events began on Friday and continued with competitions, parades and the Fireman’s Ball on Saturday. Today, the weekend wrapped up with a commercial parade.

According to a post on the Caspian-Gaaastra Fire Department Facebook Page, CGFD worked hard and took home first place in the tournament. An event organizer said that Champion Township Fire Department came in second place and Skandia-West Branch Township Fire Department took home third place.

Organizers said that 29 U.P. and Northern Wisconsin volunteer fire departments were at the weekend tournament. 19 departments had teams that participated in Saturday’s races.

The event will return next summer for its 129th year in Iron River. The West Iron County Fire Department will host the event July 27-29, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-foot boat caught fire between Miners and Mosquito Beaches along the Pictured Rocks...
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Volunteer Fire Departments put their skills to the test as they raced the clock and each other...
Fire departments raced during second day of UP Firefighters Tournament
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
UPDATE: AG’s Office issues statement as stay order for parole of Ontonagon inmate no longer in effect
The 20th Swim Teal Lake Benefit for Diabetes took place in Negaunee.
Swim Teal Lake: Benefit for Diabetes celebrates 20th anniversary
Blueberries at the Blueberry Festival
22nd annual Blueberry Festival sees thousands of visitors

Latest News

Art on the Rocks returns with NMU student league.
Art on the Rocks hosts 63rd annual show
The Escanaba Elks had helped the Kressin family get a wheelchair bike for their oldest daughter.
Escanaba Elks help family adventure together
The organization said the main goal of the event is educating people on physical, Mental, and...
The Iron Area Health Foundation has inaugural wellness celebration
Dickinson County Veterans Board member David Stohl said Ethington was selected for one main...
Ferrand “Sam” Ethington is the first Dickinson County Veteran of the year