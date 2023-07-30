Firefighter Tournament wraps up in Neguanee, winners announced

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The results are in for the 128th Annual U.P. Firefighter Tournament.

Events began on Friday and continued with competitions, parades and the Fireman’s Ball on Saturday. Today, the weekend wrapped up with a commercial parade.

According to a post on the Caspian-Gaaastra Fire Department Facebook Page, CGFD worked hard and took home first place in the tournament. An event organizer said that Champion Township Fire Department came in second place and Skandia-West Branch Township Fire Department took home third place.

Organizers said that 29 U.P. and Northern Wisconsin volunteer fire departments were at the weekend tournament. 19 departments had teams that participated in Saturday’s races.

The event will return next summer for its 129th year in Iron River. The West Iron County Fire Department will host the event July 27-29, 2024.

