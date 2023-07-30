Ferrand “Sam” Ethington is the first Dickinson County Veteran of the year.

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Veterans Appreciation Picnic in Dickinson County kicked off by awarding Sam Ethington the first-ever Dickinson County Veteran of the Year award. Dickinson County Veterans Board member David Stohl said Ethington was selected for one main reason.

“His givenness you know he just gives and gives, he’s an older gentleman but he’s a member of the color guard and there’s so many foundations and everything,” said Stohl. “Also, everything he does is either for veterans or to help other people.”

Stohl said this award was presented by The Dickinson County Office of Veterans Affairs, along with the Dickinson County Veterans Board. He also went on to say Ethington is a close personal friend of his. Stohl said there are a few words that best describe him.

“Those words are Dedicated, Loving, Caring, and just a great citizen,” said Stohl.

Stohl adds that the two-year U.S. Army Veteran was picked by the board out of seven other nominees. Dickinson County Veterans Service Officer Denise Formolo said Ethington is a true team player.

“Super, super, super great guy, He is involved in everything within the community that has to do with the veterans,” said Formolo. “All we have to do is call them on the phone and whatever needs to be done he will be there to do it.”

Formolo said during the picnic vendors were in attendance to talk to inform veterans on new resources.

“Specifically, we would like to thank the Michigan Veteran’s Affairs agency for their help because they provided the grant to pay for this picnic,” said Formolo.

Both agencies and the community said they are proud to see Ethington receive this award.

