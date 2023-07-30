Escanaba kicks off its annual Marina Fest

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba kicked off its annual Marina Festival throughout the city. The city is packed full of events from the downtown streets to the Ludington Park waterfront.

The city had food vendors, live music, shops, and games all over town. The festival brought in people from all over the U.P.

One attendee said his favorite part is meeting new people at the festival.

“My favorite part has been meeting Kevin because we met haphazardly, he parked next to me on his motorcycle, we started talking and asking questions and I said Well let’s check out the festival that’s over here and he said that sounds good,” said attendee Don Jackson.

Marina Fest continues throughout the city until Monday.

