Escanaba Elks help family adventure together

The Kressin Family with their wheelchair bike.
The Kressin Family with their wheelchair bike.(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two years ago, the Kressin family was able to try out a new bike that would allow their oldest daughter to join them on family adventures.

With assistance from the community and the Escanaba Elks, the Kressin family was able to get this bike one year ago so they could include the oldest daughter Georgia out camping and other activities.

Melissa Kressin, Georgia’s mother, said this bike has been a major help.

“It’s huge, It’s a huge relief. we don’t have to worry about who’s going to have to stay behind and ah, gosh I wish I could go with you, but I can’t. It’s just allowed us to be able to go places that we never could before,” said Kressin.

The electric VanRaam Opair Wheelchair bike is worth more than $12,000. Kressin said one of the things her family loves to do is go camping and fishing.

Georgia’s mother adds this bike handled any conditions they have encountered.

“So, they like to go fishing and so it’s hard to get down to where they are fishing if you are not able. It’s a lot of rocky locations and woods. We got to go fishing together. So, I took it right through the rough terrain trail,” said Kressin.

Elks Projects Chairperson, Cindy Groleau, said helping the community is what it means to be an Elk.

“It’s what we do. the elks give back to the community, we help children, and the youth, and we’re strong with Americanism and veterans. So, it’s something that we believe in as one of our virtues in the oath of becoming an Elk,” said Groleau.

Groleau also says she encourages people to reach out to the Elks who are always looking to help.

