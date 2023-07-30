Community Picnic comes to L’Anse

Copper Shores Community Foundation came to L'anse for a free community picnic.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Shores Community Health Foundation kicked off its 2nd annual Community Picnic.

This free event came to L’Anse with vendors, first responders, free food, live music, and games for kids.

Copper Shores Director of Victim Services Virginia Lambert and said their goal is to build and improve U.P. communities.

“We want to build the strongest community possible, partnering with all of these different groups, like 31 backpacks and the farmers market all of those different things. It just makes our community a better place to live,” said Lambert.

L’Anse first responders were also at today’s event to spread information about what they do to the community. L’Anse Firefighter Kevin Knight said it’s important for the fire department to be involved.

“It gets the community involved to see what we do, what we need. It’s a fun day for all the family and kids to come out and see stuff, kids can come play with all the equipment, touch everything and see our fire trucks. Just answer any questions they have,” said Knight.

Organizers say the picnic is a great opportunity for the community to get involved with local organizations looking to help and provide services.

One such organization is the non-profit “31 Backpacks” which provides meals for kids throughout the Copper Country.

Co-Founder of 31 Backpacks, Melissa Maki said being in a new community is a great way to reach out.

“It’s nice to be out in front of people in a community we have never been in front of before spreading the word about services that are available because someone might need those services in the future or they might be one of those people that want to contribute,” said Maki.

The Copper Shores Community Picnic is located in a different city each year in the Copper Country.

