Calm stretch continues with warming trend this week

Mostly calm conditions continue into the start of this week with seasonal air but warmer air is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are set to rise into the 80s for most of the region but instability rises and rain chances increase. A low pressure from the northwest will move in by late Wednesday into Thursday will bring moderate bands of rain in the area. Temperatures will then decrease by the end of the week with 70s.

Monday: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies; warming air

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; warmer air inland with isolated showers possible

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds throughout the day; chances of rain in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; moderate bands of rain throughout the day

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; diminishing rain in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly clear skies; mild

>Highs: 70s

