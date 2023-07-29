UP residents pick wild blueberries

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Blueberry season is finally here and while some were in downtown Marquette for the Blueberry Festival Friday, others were out picking wild blueberries themselves.

People gathered along M-553 picking quarts of blueberries, gathering to bring some to family or enjoy themselves.

Local blueberry picker Joe Holman says he learned to pick berries from his father and prepare them from his mother.

“The ones along here are big berries, so it’s good picking,” said Holman. “There’s blueberries, there’s huckleberries. They all taste mighty fine.”

If you’re looking to pick your own, Friday’s pickers said they found luck near Blueberry Ridge in Sands Township.

