Swim Teal Lake: Benefit for Diabetes celebrates 20th anniversary

The 20th Swim Teal Lake Benefit for Diabetes took place in Negaunee.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swimmers gathered at Teal Lake to raise funds and to take part in a friendly competition.

The Swim Teal Lake: Benefit for Diabetes has seen swimmers of all ages and skill levels for 20 years now. There are three categories to this race; the Short-n-Sweet, a quarter-mile swim open to all ages, and Beginner and Competitive sections to the traditional 2.25-mile swim.

Funds are used to help the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network (UPDON) to increase care for diabetes in the U.P. Swimmer donations are matched up to $10,000 by the West End Health Foundation.

Kristen Cambensy, Swim Teal Lake race director, said they’ve raised more than $200,000 over the last 20 years. Cambensy said they have a great group of supporters for this event.

“It’s a really unique event. Not just anyone can swim two and a quarter miles across a lake. It takes a special kind of person to be able to get across,” said Cambensy. “We went 20 years straight doing this event and we just couldn’t do it without our great supporters.”

The top male and female of each age group won special towels with the 20th-anniversary logo on them. All racers and volunteers were treated to a free meal at Italian Fest located at Al Quaal in Ishpeming after the race was completed.

