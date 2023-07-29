Outback Art Fair kicks off this weekend in Marquette

Outback Art Fair returns for 29th year with 100 artists and vendors.
Outback Art Fair returns for 29th year with 100 artists and vendors.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -It’s the Outback Art Fair’s 29th year here in Marquette, taking place at Shiras Park.

This event includes more than one hundred artists with their various artistic mediums. As well as plenty of food vendors.

The fair director said they are coming up with fun things to do next when the fair celebrates its 30th year. She also said that the weather, art, and people make for an amazing time.

“I’ve got some artists that have been with me for over 25 years,” said the Director of Outback Art Fair, Cindy Engle. “They are like cousins, and aunts and uncles; and it’s definitely a community, a family.”

If you did not make it on Saturday, they are still going Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm ET.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Marquette.
1 injured in US 41 rollover crash in Marquette
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
UPDATE: AG’s Office issues statement as stay order for parole of Ontonagon inmate no longer in effect
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 22 in Wisconsin
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site.
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site underway

Latest News

Art on the Rocks returns again, with renewed energy.
Art on the Rocks hosts 63rd annual show
The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The 20th Swim Teal Lake Benefit for Diabetes took place in Negaunee.
Swim Teal Lake: Benefit for Diabetes celebrates 20th anniversary
Volunteer Fire Departments put their skills to the test as they raced the clock and each other...
Fire departments raced during second day of UP Firefighters Tournament