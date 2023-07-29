Outback Art Fair kicks off this weekend in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -It’s the Outback Art Fair’s 29th year here in Marquette, taking place at Shiras Park.

This event includes more than one hundred artists with their various artistic mediums. As well as plenty of food vendors.

The fair director said they are coming up with fun things to do next when the fair celebrates its 30th year. She also said that the weather, art, and people make for an amazing time.

“I’ve got some artists that have been with me for over 25 years,” said the Director of Outback Art Fair, Cindy Engle. “They are like cousins, and aunts and uncles; and it’s definitely a community, a family.”

If you did not make it on Saturday, they are still going Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm ET.

