Neo Wilson Memorial Railway in Skandia gets improvements

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday in Skandia, the Neo Wilson Memorial Railway welcomed two new cars to its tracks.

The railway says that all day Saturday, free train rides will be offered to families who have lost a child.

Saturday is also the anniversary of the death of Neo Wilson, who the track was built for. Neo’s family said he died of a heart condition at the age of 16.

The railway is looking to extend its track with a mile loop and is shooting for that project’s completion in 2025.

If you want to help the railway, you can call Liberty Farms at (906) 942-7007.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.