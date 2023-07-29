Neo Wilson Memorial Railway in Skandia gets improvements

Neo Wilson Memoria Railway gets two new cars for Saturdays event.
Neo Wilson Memoria Railway gets two new cars for Saturdays event.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday in Skandia, the Neo Wilson Memorial Railway welcomed two new cars to its tracks.

The railway says that all day Saturday, free train rides will be offered to families who have lost a child.

Saturday is also the anniversary of the death of Neo Wilson, who the track was built for. Neo’s family said he died of a heart condition at the age of 16.

The railway is looking to extend its track with a mile loop and is shooting for that project’s completion in 2025.

If you want to help the railway, you can call Liberty Farms at (906) 942-7007.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Marquette.
1 injured in US 41 rollover crash in Marquette
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site.
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site underway
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 22 in Wisconsin
storms
Hot & humid with evening strong storms

Latest News

Frontline Strong Together seeks to help the mental health of emergency services, at Negaunee...
Frontline Strong Together helps first responders’ mental health
Requirements include a Michigan chauffeur's license and drug and alcohol testing.
City of Hancock looking for 2 transit drivers
Data reviewed reveals the county has only five licensed child care centers, and that it costs...
RCCIP Town Hall brainstorms solutions to Baraga County child care scarcity
Pop-up showers but sunnier and mild weather to predominate the final days of July 2023.
Less showers, more sun to the last weekend of July