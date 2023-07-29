Neighbors Night Out to return to Marquette County in August

This is one of the trucks you might see at Negaunee Townships Neighbors Night Out in Negaunee Township on August eighth.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time since 2021, the Marquette County Triad group is bringing back Neighbors Night Out.

During the first two weeks of August, law enforcement agencies, churches and community organizations around the country, including those in the U.P., will bring their communities together to celebrate. Triad chairperson Rich Johnson said Neighbors Night Out is all about community connectivity.

“To develop some relationships and also to work and have a better understanding of the role of law enforcement within their communities,” said Johnson. “It’s a win-win, and it’s very positive and upbeat.”

Johnson said law enforcement around the country is currently facing a shortage. He said he believes this event could inspire some young attendees to enter the field. Meanwhile, Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said it offers law enforcement the opportunity to make lifelong connections with community members.

“To this day, I still get calls from these people,” said Zyburt. “They don’t want to call the regular police because they knew me, they trust me and that’s what community policing is. It’s the trust between the police and the citizens.”

Lori Stephens-Brown, the aging services director for Triad’s Retired & Senior Volunteer Program said Negaunee Township’s big party is August 8.

“There will be food and games for the kids and sometimes, there are fire trucks for the kids too,” said Stephens-Brown. “They might get a tour of those. Some parties in the past have even gone as far as having helicopters out to look at and sometimes the Sheriff’s Department brings out their cars.”

For more information on where to find your community’s Neighbors Night Out party, click here.

