Mostly calm weekend with return of warmer air later

Calmer and slightly cooler conditions remain for this weekend with warmer air in the forecast later next week. Rain chances will remain mostly low but some spotty showers can be expected Sunday afternoon in the east. Warmer air from the southwest approaches by Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s with more widespread rain chances on Thursday.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with isolated rain; cooler air

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; slightly warmer but cooler near the lake shore

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Monday: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies; mild and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of isolated showers in the afternoon

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of rain

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; widespread light to moderate rain showers

>Highs: 70s/80

Friday: Mostly cloudy; showers in the morning with calmer skies in the afternoon

>Highs: 70s

