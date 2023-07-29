Ishpeming Italian Fest is back for 124th year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Italian Fest has been honoring traditions for 124 years.

The event features live music, kids’ games and plenty of vendors. On top of that, there was traditional Italian food. The St. Rocco – St. Anthony Society sold meals of meatballs and penne or cudighi. Both meals came with salad and garlic bread.

Jim Bertucci, St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society president, said the event is meant to hold up the traditions of American Italians.

“We also like to bring our heritage back, that’s one reason why we keep going. My grandfather was very strong in the society and my mother pushed us into it too,” said Bertucci. “Now we just keep the tradition going for the next generation.”

The event was free to attend, and it went from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday.

