Frontline Strong Together helps first responders’ mental health

By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday at the U.P. Firefighter’s Tournament in Negaunee, Frontline Strong Together raised money for first responders’ mental health.

The Frontline Strong Together program is a free mental and behavioral health resource.

It allows first responders to call and speak with another first responder if they are dealing with a crisis, or just need someone to talk to.

“Please come down,” said Kristie Buruse, co-coordinator of the Central Upper Peninsula Critical Incident Stress Management team. Buy some jewelry, support us and support your local first responders in our community. We’ll answer any questions and fill you in more on these great programs.”

You can visit Frontline Strong Together’s website here to learn more about the organization.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 to connect with a trained mental health counselor.

