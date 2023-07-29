Fire departments raced during second day of UP Firefighters Tournament

Volunteer Fire Departments put their skills to the test as they raced the clock and each other for the winning spot.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 128th Annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters Tournament is well underway.

Volunteer fire departments put their skills to the test as they raced the clock and each other for the chance to leave with the trophy.

Bill Nordeen, Forsyth Township Firefighter, said it may be a competition, but it’s a chance for camaraderie between departments.

“The firefighters have five people from each department that do the races and at the end, they give out trophies. It’s a competition but it’s a time for all the fire departments to talk to each other and discuss things,” said Nordeen. “It’s the one time of the year that all the volunteer firefighters in the U.P. get to come together and just appreciate each other.”

They finished off the eventful day with the Firefighters Ball at 8 p.m. The final day of the tournament will begin with the commercial parade at 10 a.m. Sunday.

