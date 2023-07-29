Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.(Chick-fil-A)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is set to open two new restaurant concepts aimed at cutting down wait times.

The fast-food chain will test a two-story drive-thru restaurant in Atlanta and a walk-up restaurant in New York City for digital orders only.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” said Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director.

According to Cooper, the Atlanta restaurant will feature four drive-thru lanes that allow guests to choose to place their order with a team member or use the mobile app.

“The kitchen will also be twice as large as at typical Chick-fil-A locations and it will be above the drive-thru,” a company spokesperson said. “Orders will travel through an overhead conveyor belt connected with chutes that run down the sides.”

Meanwhile, the walk-up concept in New York is said to be designed to fit in urban areas with heavy foot traffic.

The company said its digital-focused restaurants are designed to make getting orders more convenient than before.

The restaurants are scheduled to open in 2024 with more details expected to be released regarding the locations.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Marquette.
1 injured in US 41 rollover crash in Marquette
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
UPDATE: AG’s Office issues statement as stay order for parole of Ontonagon inmate no longer in effect
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 22 in Wisconsin
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site.
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site underway

Latest News

The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The 20th Swim Teal Lake Benefit for Diabetes took place in Negaunee.
Swim Teal Lake: Benefit for Diabetes celebrates 20th anniversary
Volunteer Fire Departments put their skills to the test as they raced the clock and each other...
Fire departments raced during second day of UP Firefighters Tournament
The event features live music, kids' games and plenty of vendors
Ishpeming Italian Fest is back for 124th year