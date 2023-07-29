Art on the Rocks hosts 63rd annual show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Art on the Rocks is rolling back in for its 63rd year. The event is taking place at Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

The art show director said that this year, Art on the Rocks welcomes back the NMU art student league. There is still time Sunday if you did not make it there on Saturday.

“We wrapped up today and wrap up at 6 on Saturday. And we’ll be back tomorrow, Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm,” said Director of Art on the Rocks, Tristan Louma. “So good chance to come back if you stopped by earlier and saw an artist you liked maybe saw a piece you liked but couldn’t bring it home with you yet. Come back and grab it tomorrow.

If you are an artist and want to participate in Art on the Rocks, you can click here to find out how.

