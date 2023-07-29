Art on the Rocks hosts 63rd annual show

Art on the Rocks returns again, with renewed energy.
Art on the Rocks returns again, with renewed energy.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Art on the Rocks is rolling back in for its 63rd year. The event is taking place at Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

The art show director said that this year, Art on the Rocks welcomes back the NMU art student league. There is still time Sunday if you did not make it there on Saturday.

“We wrapped up today and wrap up at 6 on Saturday. And we’ll be back tomorrow, Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm,” said Director of Art on the Rocks, Tristan Louma. “So good chance to come back if you stopped by earlier and saw an artist you liked maybe saw a piece you liked but couldn’t bring it home with you yet. Come back and grab it tomorrow.

If you are an artist and want to participate in Art on the Rocks, you can click here to find out how.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Marquette.
1 injured in US 41 rollover crash in Marquette
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
UPDATE: AG’s Office issues statement as stay order for parole of Ontonagon inmate no longer in effect
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 22 in Wisconsin
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site.
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site underway

Latest News

Outback Art Fair returns for 29th year with 100 artists and vendors.
Outback Art Fair kicks off this weekend in Marquette
The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The 20th Swim Teal Lake Benefit for Diabetes took place in Negaunee.
Swim Teal Lake: Benefit for Diabetes celebrates 20th anniversary
Volunteer Fire Departments put their skills to the test as they raced the clock and each other...
Fire departments raced during second day of UP Firefighters Tournament