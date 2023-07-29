Annual UP Volunteer Firefighters Tournament begins in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 128th annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters Tournament is in full swing in Negaunee.

Departments from across the U.P. and Northern Wisconsin compete against each other to bring home the coveted first-place spot. The weekend includes competitions, parades and the Fireman’s Ball.

Mason Tompkins, city of Negaunee Fire Department firefighter/department secretary, said the department is honored to host this time-honored tradition.

“It’s absolutely an honor, not only to host the event but the fact that it’s been around for 128 years and it’s a U.P. wide and northern Wisconsin event,” said Tompkins. “Florence is actually here with us this evening participating in the event. It’s really just an honor to be able to continue a great tradition that has been around for so long.”

Events continue Saturday with races and events at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.