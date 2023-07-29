22nd annual Blueberry Festival sees thousands of visitors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 22nd annual Blueberry Festival saw a big turnout throughout the day Friday. About 90 vendors were set up in downtown Marquette for sidewalk sales, specials and of course, plenty of blueberries.

“It’s a really great time to be a vendor here,” said Max Spiessl, Spiessl’s Produce Manager. “My sisters actually were first here when it started all those years way back when and it’s always nice to keep coming back and see all the people and see how it’s grown over the years.”

Vendors like Spiessl’s say they bring a lot of blueberries and they usually sell all their stock.

“We brought over 1,400 pounds of cultivated blueberries and then 70 cases of wild blueberries,” Spiessl said.

The festival also includes live music, bounce houses, face painting and plenty of food. One downtown restaurant, Third Coast Pizzeria has become known for its blueberry pizza.

“I’m really proud and it’s something that we put a lot of work into,” said Bryan French, Third Coast Pizzeria owner. “This isn’t easy. We’ve already done 180 pizzas today and we expect to hit over 300 this year.”

French says while it is a lot of work, the Blueberry Festival gives them a chance to reach new customers.

“The Marquette DDA always does a fantastic job putting this on,” French said. “It brings a whole bunch of new clientele into town and for a relatively new restaurant, we get an opportunity to cater to some new people.”

Downtown bars also offered blueberry-themed drinks including blueberry beer. Marquette’s social district was also in effect, which means you could take your drink with you as you checked out all the activities. Thousands attend the Blueberry Festival each year in Marquette, and with excellent weather, this year was no different.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.