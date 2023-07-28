Roof installed on Marquette County Habitat for Humanity’s 110th home

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Habitat for Humanity received a helping hand to complete its newest home on Friday.

GAF Roofing out of new jersey supplied the shingles and four workers from Rainy Creek Construction volunteered their time. The home on Carr Street in Negaunee is the non-profit’s 110th build.

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity Programs Support Specialist Henry Sale says the construction is a community effort.

“Rainy Creek Construction is using donated roofing shingles from GAF to put a roof on this house. It’s our next step to closing this house to be one step ready for when the snow flies,” Sale said.

Sale says Habitat for Humanity relies on volunteers and donations.

“We cannot do what we do without the support of volunteers and local companies like this,” Sale said. “It’s awesome to have experiences where we have contractors who are willing to do stuff like this and then to have volunteers come on site and help them and help us to get a project on like this is just amazing.”

Rainy Creek Construction project manager marc herring says helping put on the new roof is the least the company can do.

“The community has done a lot for Rainy Creek over the years. We’ve been in business for a while and the community has helped us out a bunch by keeping us busy. We like to give back and this is one of the ways to do it. You offer up a crew for a couple of days and do something nice for someone and it’ll come back in spades.”

Sale says the non-profit hopes to have the home completed by November.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.