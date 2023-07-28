RCCIP Town Hall brainstorms solutions to Baraga County child care scarcity

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County is hoping to find solutions to its scarce child care options.

Data reviewed Friday from the Rural Child Care Innovation Program (RCCIP) of First Children’s Finance reveals the county has only five licensed child care centers. The data also revealed it costs $810 dollars a month for infant/toddler child care, and $720 a month for preschooler care.

“Parents who might be above that income don’t really have a ton of options other than a few centers that might have some openings or none at all,” said Great Start to Quality Upper Peninsula Resource Center quality improvement specialist Julie Catherino. “We’re lacking some child care here in the area.”

The Copper Country Great Start Collaborative was one of several organizations to converge at the Baraga Lakeside Inn for the town hall. There, they brainstormed how to address this problem. Obstacles like a workforce shortage, higher prices and a lack of community support make expansion difficult.

First Children’s Finance plans to use input from the town hall to work on solutions.

“Out of today’s meeting, immediately following, will be an implementation meeting,” said First Children’s Finance Michigan Director James Henderson. “We’re going to be looking at smart goals and different solutions, and try to figure out what the best approach is to add more slots and spaces for Baraga County.”

Ideas presented included re-opening closed child care centers and educating the community about the importance of quality child care. However, Great Start said they need people to see these ideas through.

“I’m looking for people that are passionate about this issue,” Copper Country Great Start Collaborative Director Iola Brubaker. “That are willing to put in a little hard work, whether they want to open a child care, or they just want to help us educate the community about the need and find other people that want to open a child care.”

The stakeholders at the meeting encouraged anyone who was not present today to think about becoming involved.

