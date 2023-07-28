OutBack Art Fair returning to Marquette for 29th year

An artist paints a painting in preparation for the 29th annual OutBack Art Fair
An artist paints a painting in preparation for the 29th annual OutBack Art Fair(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art fair is coming to Marquette this weekend.

It’s the 29th annual OutBack Art Fair. About 100 artists will pack Picnic Rocks to sell their work. There will be traditional art mediums such as paintings and sculptures, but also uncommon mediums like soaps and potions.

Organizers say some vendors are new, but some have become like family after years of participating in the OutBack Art Fair.

“Some of these vendors have been with me for 25 years,” said Cindy Engle, Outback Art Fair organizer. “It is like they’re your aunts and your uncles and your cousins. [It’s like a] family reunion weekend.”

The 29th annual OutBack Art Fair will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Picnic Rocks in Marquette.

