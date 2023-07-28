Northern Lights YMCA kids celebrate hometown heroes

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 60 kids from the Northern Lights YMCA summer day camp and Camp Harstad clambered into trucks, pulled horn cords and set off sirens Friday in the YMCA parking lot.

Youth, Family and Sports Director Raquel Johnson said the celebration was for unsung hometown heroes.

“We wanted to showcase some of our local heroes, so we decided to get some of the heroes that sometimes get overlooked,” she said.

Camp Harstad Director Kim Pepin said celebrations for utility workers, truck drivers, farmers and other next-door neighbors don’t happen very often.

Even though mail and groceries are essential, Johnson said.

Brandon Coursera, safety supervisor for AM Express, brought one of the company’s 70-foot-long tractor-trailers to the event hoping to show the kids more than just some fun.

“It’s pretty cool because kids need to start getting into trades, too,” he said. “This is how everybody gets groceries on the table.”

Pepin said she agreed.

These kids are out here, and this is going to get them to think about not only the heroes we have, but for their own futures,” she said.

Earlier in the week, the kids decorated cardboard hearts with messages and flowers to give to the workers along with certificates to thank them for all they do.

