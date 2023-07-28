New gem and crystal store opens in downtown Escanaba

The new gem and crystal store in downtown Escanaba opened its doors today(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Rock hunters have a new spot to shop in Delta County.

Gempathix opened its doors today in downtown Escanaba just in time for this weekend’s sidewalk sale.

Owners and sisters, Sonja Jensen and Katrina Davis, said the store offers something that no one else does in the area.

They have gems, crystals, beads, dragon sculptures and much more.

Davis said she will also give crystal readings in the future. People who schedule a reading first hold a question in their mind that they want guidance on.

Davis said she has a box of special crystals that she has people choose a certain number of crystals from.

“And depending on how they choose them, and which ones they choose,” Davis said. “It lets me know what’s going on in their world as far as vibrations go.”

Their store focuses on people’s metaphysical being. That includes their internal energy and vibrations and goes far beyond the physical, the sisters said.

Gempathix’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

