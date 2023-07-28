Modeltown Market hosts summer concert in Gwinn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Modeltown Market hosted its first-ever Summer Concert in Gwinn Thursday.

The tall pines surrounding Peter Nordeen Park were filled with the sounds of folksy, Celtic and big band sounds all evening. Vendors sold their goods and even donated items for a raffle that was at the end of the night.

Organizers say the concert was great.

“Anything that we can do that helps promote being out in nature and combining art and farming is a great event,” said Tammy Wills, Modeltown Market coordinator.

Organizers said they hope to continue this event annually. Meanwhile, the Modeltown Market will continue weekly every Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

