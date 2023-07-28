Less showers, more sun to the last weekend of July

Pop-up showers but sunnier and mild weather to fill the final days of July 2023 in the U.P.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Milder, less humid air brings refreshment to the weekend as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan.

Warm and moist air builds up later next week as the jet stream arcs north of the U.P., spreading showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with isolated showers plus an isolated thunderstorm farthest south; patchy morning fog

>Lows: 50s/60

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty light showers; cooler

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday, July 31st: Partly cloudy; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms, mainly west; warm

>Highs: 80

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers early, then tapering off late; slightly cooler

>Highs: 70s

