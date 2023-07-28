Kids scramble for coins at Trappers Expo Kids Cave

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids with dirt under their fingernails and pink casts on their arms dove into the straw to find coins, prize tokens and even a few dollar bills.

Kids Cave Organizer Deb Weil said the coin scramble is just one of the many fun things to do at the Kids Cave at the Trappers Expo in Escanaba.

“We have a game that is the fur and a picture of the animal and the paw print, so you have to match that up,” Weil said.

There’s also a station for kids to dress up in “mountain man” gear, attend trapping demos, and take a break to color. This is the third year the Expo has had the Kids Cave.

In another activity, kids were clustered around a Department of Natural Resources officer, helping solve a wildlife crime and catching bugs to look at under a microscope.

Along with morning “how to” seminars, there’s a wildlife setting where trapping demonstrations are given by fellow kids.

When they leave the Kids Cave, most kids walk out with something they either built or won, all for free. Two of the items kids hammered away on today were birdhouses and mink boxes. Scouts from local Scout Troop 411 were on hand to help kids with the tools needed to build the mink boxes.

“You stake this into the ground and, if the animal tries to get out, if this comes out, then it helps it [the animal] stay,” Scout Braxton Lundquist said as he demonstrated a completed mink box.

Weil said the last two years, they saw around 500 kids each year at the Cave. This year, they’re expecting upwards of 800 youngsters to visit the popular attraction, she said.

The Kids Cave opens at 9 a.m. each morning of the Expo and closes Friday at 2:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

