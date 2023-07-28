Kids scramble for coins at Trappers Expo Kids Cave

Kids Cave Organizer Deb Weil said the coin scramble is just one of the many fun things to do at the Kids Cave at the Trappers Expo in Escanaba.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids with dirt under their fingernails and pink casts on their arms dove into the straw to find coins, prize tokens and even a few dollar bills.

Kids Cave Organizer Deb Weil said the coin scramble is just one of the many fun things to do at the Kids Cave at the Trappers Expo in Escanaba.

“We have a game that is the fur and a picture of the animal and the paw print, so you have to match that up,” Weil said.

There’s also a station for kids to dress up in “mountain man” gear, attend trapping demos, and take a break to color. This is the third year the Expo has had the Kids Cave.

In another activity, kids were clustered around a Department of Natural Resources officer, helping solve a wildlife crime and catching bugs to look at under a microscope.

Along with morning “how to” seminars, there’s a wildlife setting where trapping demonstrations are given by fellow kids.

When they leave the Kids Cave, most kids walk out with something they either built or won, all for free. Two of the items kids hammered away on today were birdhouses and mink boxes. Scouts from local Scout Troop 411 were on hand to help kids with the tools needed to build the mink boxes.

“You stake this into the ground and, if the animal tries to get out, if this comes out, then it helps it [the animal] stay,” Scout Braxton Lundquist said as he demonstrated a completed mink box.

Weil said the last two years, they saw around 500 kids each year at the Cave. This year, they’re expecting upwards of 800 youngsters to visit the popular attraction, she said.

The Kids Cave opens at 9 a.m. each morning of the Expo and closes Friday at 2:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Negaunee's 14U team took home the state title for the first time in program history
Negaunee Junior Baseball State Champs to receive big welcome home
Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson during special board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park...
Fireworks fly at Delta Conservation District board meeting
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement

Latest News

Kids Cave Organizer Deb Weil said the coin scramble is just one of the many fun things to do at...
Kids scramble for coins at Trappers Expo Kids Cave
The Escanaba Downtown Partners Association president said the association expects more than 20...
Annual sidewalk sale to line Escanaba Streets
Big discounts, a pickleball court and monster trucks are highlights of downtown Escanaba's...
Annual sidewalk sale to line Escanaba Streets
After the course, participants will be able to register as yoga teachers with the Yoga Alliance.
Pinecone Yoga Institute to host nature-based yoga teacher program