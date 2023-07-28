Kids decorate Ishpeming Senior Center sidewalks for ‘Chalk the Walk’

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Senior Center was a little bit brighter on Friday.

Kiddos from the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library reading program created chalk art to brighten up the Ishpeming Senior Center. Chalk the Walk started with creativity and ended with an ice cream social inside the senior center.

Heather Lander, Ishpeming Public Library children’s librarian, said they do it at the senior center to bring the generations together.

“It works out really well as an intergenerational program that becomes a program that reaches the community across the ages,” said Lander.

Kiddos in the summer reading program can pick out their prizes for completing their summer reading lists starting on August 5.

