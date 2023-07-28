Kids decorate Ishpeming Senior Center sidewalks for ‘Chalk the Walk’

Chalk the Walk started with creativity and ended with an ice cream social inside the senior...
Chalk the Walk started with creativity and ended with an ice cream social inside the senior center.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Senior Center was a little bit brighter on Friday.

Kiddos from the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library reading program created chalk art to brighten up the Ishpeming Senior Center. Chalk the Walk started with creativity and ended with an ice cream social inside the senior center.

Heather Lander, Ishpeming Public Library children’s librarian, said they do it at the senior center to bring the generations together.

“It works out really well as an intergenerational program that becomes a program that reaches the community across the ages,” said Lander.

Kiddos in the summer reading program can pick out their prizes for completing their summer reading lists starting on August 5.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Marquette.
1 injured in US 41 rollover crash in Marquette
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site.
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site underway
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 22 in Wisconsin
storms
Hot & humid with evening strong storms

Latest News

The new gem and crystal store in downtown Escanaba opened its doors today
New gem and crystal store opens in downtown Escanaba
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
UPDATE: AG’s stay order for parole of Ontonagon inmate no longer in effect
An artist paints a painting in preparation for the 29th annual OutBack Art Fair
OutBack Art Fair returning to Marquette for 29th year
Workers install the new roof on the home.
Roof installed on Marquette County Habitat for Humanity’s 110th home