Italian Fest preparations underway in Ishpeming

Food Preparations for Italian Fest
Food Preparations for Italian Fest(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are underway for the annual Italian Fest in Ishpeming.

Volunteer families were inside the hall at St. John the Evangelist Church making an impressive amount of food.

About 200 pounds of mostaccioli and about 1,500 meatballs are prepared for Italian Fest. Those cooking use family recipes handed down for generations.

“I do it because it makes me feel closer to my family,” said Ann Christesen, Italian Fest Volunteer. “They come, we all get together in the morning, my dad opens cans, my mom supervises me and my brother make the sauce. My cousin comes and helps me stir it. This was all passed down from my grandma.”

This year’s Italian Fest is Saturday starting at noon at the Al Quaal Recreation Area. There will be live music, inflatable bounce houses, games and arts and crafts vendors.

