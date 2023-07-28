A gorgeous and pleasant weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A less humid and cooler airmass will be moving for the weekend behind a front. A few spotty showers could develop tomorrow morning, but the weekend will mainly be dry. The drier conditions will continue through early next week. The next disturbance is expected on Wednesday with thunderstorms.

Today: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s south, upper 70s to low 80s south

Saturday: A few spotty showers in the morning and mainly sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low to mid 70s south

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

>Highs: Low 80s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Marquette.
1 injured in US 41 rollover crash in Marquette
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site.
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site underway
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 22 in Wisconsin
storms
Hot & humid with evening strong storms

Latest News

nice weekend
A cooler weekend is ahead
Few to scattered storms can turn severe with damaging hail, wind and a brief tornado before...
Potentially strong storms brushing eastward through early Friday
Few to scattered storms can turn severe with damaging hail, wind and a brief tornado before...
Heat, humidity and passing front to spark severe storms through early Friday
storms
Hot & humid with evening strong storms