A gorgeous and pleasant weekend

A less humid and cooler airmass will be moving for the weekend behind a front. A few spotty showers could develop tomorrow morning, but the weekend will mainly be dry. The drier conditions will continue through early next week. The next disturbance is expected on Wednesday with thunderstorms.

Today: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s south, upper 70s to low 80s south

Saturday: A few spotty showers in the morning and mainly sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low to mid 70s south

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

>Highs: Low 80s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

