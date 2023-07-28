Detour for bridge repairs near White Pine to start August 3

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Northbound and southbound M-64 will be closed and detoured for bridge work at the Mineral River near White Pine in Ontonagon County beginning Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said southbound M-64 will be detoured via L.P. Walsh Road to M-64 south of White Pine. The route will be reversed for northbound traffic. The detour is expected to be in place through Oct. 20.

The work is part of a $2.9 million Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project to repair three bridges in Iron and Ontonagon counties. Work includes a deep overlay; epoxy overlay; joint replacement; deck, railing and substructure patching; curb and gutter repairs; guardrail; and approach work.

MDOT says this work will extend the lifespan of the bridges and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 35 jobs.

