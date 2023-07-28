City of Hancock looking for 2 transit drivers

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Hancock is looking for two drivers for its transit buses.

These drivers will be in charge of driving the buses into both Hancock and Houghton. They will also operate a wheelchair lift for disabled passengers.

Employment requirements include a Michigan chauffeur’s license and drug and alcohol testing.

“There’s a lot of residents who don’t have cars,” said city of Hancock Clerk/Treasurer Linda Kalinec. “They still need to get to their destinations, especially doctor’s appointments, shopping and just socialization.”

While elderly residents are primary passengers, students will also have a reason to ride this fall.

A new arrangement between the city and Michigan Tech University (MTU) will allow students living in Hancock to use the transit to get to campus. According to Kalenic, MTU will be handling expenses for the route.

“We’re doing a flex route with Michigan Tech this fall,” continued Kalenic. “They’ll have certain destinations they’ll stop at in Hancock and in Houghton as they go through the stops in Hancock and all the way to Tech.”

According to Kalenic, pay is $14 an hour, four to five hours a day.

“We start at $14,” added Kalenic. “And then there’s an increase usually after 90 days.”

To find an application, click here. You can turn in the application or pick one up at Hancock City Hall.

