Bike Tourist going across Upper Michigan

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
K.I. Sawyer, Mich. (WLUC) - Eric Mowris has been cycling since he was just eight years old. Now, he’s 76 and he’s making a journey across Upper Michigan.

He started bicycle touring after his wife died three years ago. One of his first tours involved the Great Lakes.

“That touched all five of the Great Lakes,” Mowris said. “I set out to do that last summer and that introduced me to bike touring in the Upper Peninsula.”

Mowris lives near Atlanta and flew into K.I. Sawyer Thursday where he assembled his bike in the terminal before heading out. He’s doing part of the route used by Tour Da Yoop, Eh, but he’s doing it at his own pace.

“I love taking my time where the route takes me,” Mowris said. “I learn from the route, but if I discover something off-route that intrigues me, then I will go on a side trip.”

Previously, he’s gone from the Copper Country down to Marquette. Now, he said he plans to head to Gwinn first--then from the Munsing area out to the Soo, Saint Ignace and Manistique. Mowris said he hopes this highlights how special a place Upper Michigan can be to bike.

“I hope they’re inspired to get out and ride, and I especially hope they discover or rediscover that the U.P. is really an excellent place to do bicycle touring,” Mowris said. “There are organized routes and you can make up your own routes.”

Mowris says he’ll wrap up his journey in Escanaba, then fly home to Georgia.

