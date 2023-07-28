Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 19, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a four-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” Biden said in a statement. It was his first acknowledgement of the child.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” he said. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Hunter Biden’s paternity was established by DNA testing after Roberts sued for child support, and the two parties recently resolved outstanding child support issues. The president’s son wrote about his encounter with Roberts in his 2021 memoir, saying it came while he was deep in addiction to alcohol and drugs, including crack cocaine.

“I had no recollection of our encounter,” he wrote. “That’s how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I’ve taken responsibility for.”

The president, who has made a commitment to family central to his public persona, has faced increasing criticism from political rivals and pundits for failing to acknowledge the granddaughter. According to a person familiar with the matter, he was taking the cue from his son while the legal proceedings played out. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.

Biden’s statement was first reported by People Magazine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Marquette.
1 injured in US 41 rollover crash in Marquette
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site.
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site underway
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 22 in Wisconsin
storms
Hot & humid with evening strong storms

Latest News

Kids scaled tractors and honked horns at the Hometown Heroes event
Northern Lights YMCA kids celebrate hometown heroes
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
UPDATE: AG’s Office issues statement as stay order for parole of Ontonagon inmate no longer in effect
Pop-up showers but sunnier and mild weather to fill the final days of July 2023 in the U.P.
Less showers, more sun to the last weekend of July
A heat wave could get even worse in the coming days as temperatures soar.
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year