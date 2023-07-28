Annual sidewalk sale to line Escanaba Streets

The Escanaba Downtown Partners Association president said the association expects more than 20 vendors, photo booth buses and monster trucks.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tables filled with sale items will line the sidewalks of Ludington Street in downtown Escanaba this weekend.

Escanaba Downtown Partners Association is coordinating the event. President Lisa LaLonde said the association expects more than 20 vendors, photo booth buses and monster trucks that are in Escanaba for Armageddon on Wheels.

She also said there will be plenty of music and a pickleball court.

For people worried about available parking, Lalonde said the street will be open Friday. On Saturday, however, Ludington will be closed from 14th and 19th streets with a break at 10th Street for vehicles.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Negaunee's 14U team took home the state title for the first time in program history
Negaunee Junior Baseball State Champs to receive big welcome home
Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson during special board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park...
Fireworks fly at Delta Conservation District board meeting
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement

Latest News

The Escanaba Downtown Partners Association president said the association expects more than 20...
Annual sidewalk sale to line Escanaba Streets
After the course, participants will be able to register as yoga teachers with the Yoga Alliance.
Pinecone Yoga Institute to host nature-based yoga teacher program
At approximately 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office...
Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
The agreement is the latest step in the process that keeps the organizations on track to come...
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System sign integration agreement