Annual sidewalk sale to line Escanaba Streets

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tables filled with sale items will line the sidewalks of Ludington Street in downtown Escanaba this weekend.

Escanaba Downtown Partners Association is coordinating the event. President Lisa LaLonde said the association expects more than 20 vendors, photo booth buses and monster trucks that are in Escanaba for Armageddon on Wheels.

She also said there will be plenty of music and a pickleball court.

For people worried about available parking, Lalonde said the street will be open Friday. On Saturday, however, Ludington will be closed from 14th and 19th streets with a break at 10th Street for vehicles.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

