Veteran of the Year Award to be announced at Veterans Appreciation Picnic

The fourth annual picnic hosted by the Dickinson County Office of Veteran's Affairs is Saturday, July 29.(WLUC)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Office of Veterans Affairs, along with the Dickinson County Veterans Board, is presenting the first Veteran of the Year Award.

The award will be announced at the fourth annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic on Saturday. There will be around 20 booths of information for veterans as well.

For the past few months, the board has been accepting nominee applications for this award.

Denise Formolo, Dickinson County Office of Veteran Affairs county veteran service officer, said that people should be recognized when they volunteer their time and work hard.

“We know that there are a lot of really great veterans out there that do a lot of really wonderful things with the community, in the community and working at the VA and volunteering,” said Formolo. “We just wanted to start recognizing those veterans and we thought this was a really great way to do it.”

The picnic is for Dickinson County Veterans and their families, but the concerts following the picnic are open to the public.

The picnic is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the concerts go from 2:30 to 10 p.m. at Lake Antoine Park in Iron Mountain.

Concert schedule:

  • Runaway Train from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
  • 141 North from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Descendants from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

