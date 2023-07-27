Times set for second week of Packers Training Camp 2023

Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The public practices of training camp on July 31, Aug. 1 and 3 will begin at 10:30 a.m., the Packers announced Thursday.

The times for the rest of camp will be announced at a later date.

As previously reported, the Packers will open the second week with three open practices (July 31, Aug. 1, 3) before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 5. Green Bay will have one open practice (August 7) before traveling to Cincinnati, where they will have a joint practice before facing the Bengals in the first preseason game on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

Green Bay will head back home, where it will have an open practice on Aug. 14 and then two joint practices against New England (Aug. 16-17) before facing the Patriots at Lambeau Field on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Packers finish off the open sessions of training camp with two practices (Aug. 22-23) before facing the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Aug. 26.

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.

