‘Robot Rally’ teaches kids about STEM

Robot Rally is for people of all ages to come and learn about robotics and STEM.
Robot Rally is for people of all ages to come and learn about robotics and STEM.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Next Wednesday, the Robot Rally is taking place at the Dickinson County Library.

Robot Rally is for people of all ages to come and learn about robotics and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Different robotics teams from around the area will be there with demonstrations, including teams from Kingsford, Calumet, Carney-Nadeau and Gladstone.

Emma Marotz, Kingsford High School senior and social media and events coordinator for this event, said the inspiration for the Robot Rally was to show the community how First Robotics has impacted so many high school students and recent graduates.

“STEM is really life changing. When I began robotics in seventh grade, I didn’t think I’d be interested, but now it’s all I do,” said Moratz. “It’s one of my future career paths, going into mechanical engineering, thanks to what First Robotics has done for me and the amazing people I’ve met through it.”

Moratz said there are a wide variety of career options within STEM.

“If you don’t really like engineering, you might like more of a computer science side. If you don’t like computer science, you might be really good in public relations or marketing. You have so many different opportunities and skills that you can hone in on,” said the First Robotics team member.

The Robot Rally will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on August 2 at the Dickinson County Library. There is no fee for entry and anyone is welcome to attend.

Moratz said they never could have achieved this without the event sponsors, System Control, Boss Snowplow, Grede and C.J. Graphics.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Negaunee's 14U team took home the state title for the first time in program history
Negaunee Junior Baseball State Champs to receive big welcome home
Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson during special board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park...
Fireworks fly at Delta Conservation District board meeting
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement

Latest News

After the course, participants will be able to register as yoga teachers with the Yoga Alliance.
Pinecone Yoga Institute to host nature-based yoga teacher program
At approximately 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office...
Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
The agreement is the latest step in the process that keeps the organizations on track to come...
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System sign integration agreement
The West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum completed day two of a waste characterization...
2023 Michigan Municipal Solid Waste Characterization, Emission’s and Economic Potential Project stops in Marquette County
The award will be announced at the fourth annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic on Saturday.
Veteran of the Year Award to be announced at Veterans Appreciation Picnic