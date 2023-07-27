‘Robot Rally’ teaches kids about STEM

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Next Wednesday, the Robot Rally is taking place at the Dickinson County Library.

Robot Rally is for people of all ages to come and learn about robotics and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Different robotics teams from around the area will be there with demonstrations, including teams from Kingsford, Calumet, Carney-Nadeau and Gladstone.

Emma Marotz, Kingsford High School senior and social media and events coordinator for this event, said the inspiration for the Robot Rally was to show the community how First Robotics has impacted so many high school students and recent graduates.

“STEM is really life changing. When I began robotics in seventh grade, I didn’t think I’d be interested, but now it’s all I do,” said Moratz. “It’s one of my future career paths, going into mechanical engineering, thanks to what First Robotics has done for me and the amazing people I’ve met through it.”

Moratz said there are a wide variety of career options within STEM.

“If you don’t really like engineering, you might like more of a computer science side. If you don’t like computer science, you might be really good in public relations or marketing. You have so many different opportunities and skills that you can hone in on,” said the First Robotics team member.

The Robot Rally will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on August 2 at the Dickinson County Library. There is no fee for entry and anyone is welcome to attend.

Moratz said they never could have achieved this without the event sponsors, System Control, Boss Snowplow, Grede and C.J. Graphics.

