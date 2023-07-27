Red Jacket Boutique celebrates ribbon cutting ceremony with Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The staff of Red Jacket Boutique held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday alongside the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.

According to Red Jacket Boutique Owner Kelsey Perrault, the Boutique also recently became a member of the chamber.

“We became a member of the chamber a few months ago,” said Perrault. “And we’ve been waiting to schedule this. It’s been a busy summer, and we’re really enjoying our time downtown.”

The ceremony was followed by an open house until 6 p.m., a gift card giveaway and free gifts with purchases. This also included a summer sales rack and new product arrivals.

The business opened its storefront in late November after starting as an online-only project by Perrault in 2017. It specializes in women’s clothing, everyday wear and gifts.

“We carry a lot of causal items.” continued Perrault. “We really think that we have something for everybody and we are a size-inclusive boutique.”

Perrault says that some members of the community still don’t realize they have a storefront.

“I know parking downtown is a little tricky right now,” added Perrault. “But there’s always a lot of parking right near us, so we just want everybody to know where we’re at and come see what we have to offer.”

Red Jacket Boutique can be found at the far end of Shelden Avenue near the Portage Lift Bridge.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.