Queen City Running Co. Half Marathon, Breakwater 5K coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two races are coming to Marquette this weekend.

The 3rd annual Queen City Running Co. half marathon and the Breakwater 5K are this Saturday. Runners will have a chance to race around Marquette before enjoying a party at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. All proceeds from the event will go to JJ Packs.

Organizers say the event will be fun for everyone involved.

“We invite the whole town of Marquette down to come check it out,” said Paige Dubois, QCRC general manager and event coordinator. “We’ve got a lot of things going on.”

“It’s going to be a party,” said Amanda Courchaine, Ore Dock Brewing Co. customer engagement lead. “There’s going to be spectators, we’re hopefully going to have a food truck out here.”

The Breakwater 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the QCRC Half Marathon starts at 8:05 a.m. this Saturday. You can register here or at Queen City Running Co.

