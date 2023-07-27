Queen City Running Co. Half Marathon, Breakwater 5K coming to Marquette

Breakwater 5K.
Breakwater 5K.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two races are coming to Marquette this weekend.

The 3rd annual Queen City Running Co. half marathon and the Breakwater 5K are this Saturday. Runners will have a chance to race around Marquette before enjoying a party at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. All proceeds from the event will go to JJ Packs.

Organizers say the event will be fun for everyone involved.

“We invite the whole town of Marquette down to come check it out,” said Paige Dubois, QCRC general manager and event coordinator. “We’ve got a lot of things going on.”

“It’s going to be a party,” said Amanda Courchaine, Ore Dock Brewing Co. customer engagement lead. “There’s going to be spectators, we’re hopefully going to have a food truck out here.”

The Breakwater 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the QCRC Half Marathon starts at 8:05 a.m. this Saturday. You can register here or at Queen City Running Co.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson during special board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park...
Fireworks fly at Delta Conservation District board meeting

Latest News

Kids crafts, trapping demos await Expo goers
From indoor beaver ponds to rows of vendors, the National Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo...
Kids crafts, trapping demos await Expo goers
A group of young male campers listening to what's next on the agenda for the day at Camp...
UPeninsula Camp offers kids with type 1 diabetes a week of fun
UPeninsula Camp offers kids with type 1 diabetes a week of fun