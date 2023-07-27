Pinecone Yoga Institute to host nature-based yoga teacher program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new class for yoga instructors is coming to Marquette.

The Pinecone Yoga Institute is hosting a 200-hour registered yoga teacher training program. It’s nature-based training, which means participants will be learning and practicing outside during many of the classes.

Catherine Stenberg, Pinecone Yoga Institute’s founder and lead trainer, hopes the class will bring some positivity to its participants.

“I believe the more people who are connected with themselves and their surroundings, the better things we can do for our environment and our community,” said Stenberg. “So that’s the hope with this program – to equip other individuals to share yoga and nature-based practices with our community and beyond.”

After the course, participants will be able to register as 200-hour registered yoga teachers with the Yoga Alliance. Stenberg said the class is a great starting point for people who want to start their own yoga practices.

“We encourage more teachers to come in and put their own twist on this,” said Stenberg. “We have a nature-based program. Maybe with that, someone will be inspired to offer something that calls upon their heart.”

The program will be one weekend every month from September 2023 until July 2024.

You can apply for the class here. If you apply before August 1, you will receive a $500 Early Bird discount on your tuition.

