Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site underway

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Phase one of demolition at the former hospital site in Marquette has begun.

According to NMU Foundation Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development Dave Nyberg, the Adamo Group is in the process of establishing perimeter fencing to secure the site for safety purposes.

The current work being done is the removal of universal waste, e-waste, and asbestos abatement, primarily in buildings on the southwest portion of the former hospital campus.

Above grade structural demolition will not begin for several weeks.

The NMU Foundation and Adamo will be hosting a public information session in August but an exact date has not been announced yet.

For more information related to the project, visit www.RenewCollegeAveMQT.org.

