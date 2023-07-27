NMU hosts 2023 Summer Sports Medicine Symposium

A slate of speakers spoke about a range of topics related to sports medicine, including nutrition, the opioid crisis, and rehabilitation techniques.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 27, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sports medicine professionals had a chance to further their education on Thursday.

Northern Michigan University hosted the 2023 Summer Sports Medicine Symposium. A slate of speakers spoke about a range of topics related to sports medicine, including nutrition, the opioid crisis and rehabilitation techniques.

The Michigan license for athletic trainers requires trainers to complete at least 75 continuing education units every three years. Usually, trainers have to travel to places like Detroit or Green Bay to get those units. Participants had an opportunity to earn up to eight units at Thursday’s event.

“There are so few continuing education opportunities available for us in this region,” said Julie Rochester, NMU masters in athletic training graduate program director. “For us to put something on like this is nice for our local athletic trainers and our U.P. athletic trainers because they can get to us easily. They don’t have to travel very far, and it helps keep their costs down, and serves a great benefit for their continuing education requirements.”

This was the first Summer Sports Medicine Symposium since 2018 because of COVID-19. NMU hopes to continue this program annually in the future.

