Negaunee Little League wins state championship

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fans lined Prince Street as the Negaunee 14U Little League Boys Junior Baseball team returned home with a police escort.

It was all part of the celebration of their state championship victory. The team was in lower Michigan Tuesday when they beat Muskegon Roosevelt Park 8-4.

“It’s great,” said Evan Dellangelo, Negaunee Shortstop/Pitcher. “We just made history, it’s just amazing. What else can I say? It’s just so great.”

The team posed for pictures as their manager talked about what they’ve accomplished.

“It’s incredible,” said Terry Tincknell, Negaunee Manager. “I’ve coached these guys from t-ball through developmental, to minors, to majors and now to juniors. I’ve never taken a sanctioned manager position and I decided this year I’m going to give it a shot and it was incredible. I got super lucky with just an amazing group of kids.”

The team did a lap around Rivers Field carrying their state champions banner. Team captains say the reality of being state champs hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“It’s exciting,” said Mason Swenor, Negaunee Utility Player. “I really still can’t believe that we did it, it’s not believable yet.”

The manager says the players won because they play for each other.

“Just knowing this group, my son’s group and the group below him, I coach basketball with these guys too and they’ve been buddies forever and they continue to be buddies on and off the field and that means a lot,” Ticknell added.

Negaunee now advances to the regional tournament in Midland starting August 2, where they’ll square off against Kentucky.

