Marquette City Police battles drop in officers, police academy shares how its numbers are fairing

An instructor at the Northern Michigan University Regional Police Academy demonstrates out to...
An instructor at the Northern Michigan University Regional Police Academy demonstrates out to safely remove an individual from a vehicle.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows police agencies across the nation and state are seeing a decline in officers.

Despite this, a group of 30 cadets at the Northern Michigan University Regional Police Academy makes up a brand-new class of officers entering the field.

“All of the recruits are hired which is an anomaly,” NMU Regional Police Academy Coordinator Lt. Kenneth Love said. “That has never occurred before where every recruit has a job. We have had several where 50% of the class was either hired prior to coming to the academy or hired while in the academy. All these recruits except for one came in with a job and the one that did not have a job had one within two weeks.”

Love says despite the national decline in those entering law enforcement professions, the academy has kept consistent numbers.

“We have been lucky the last five years we have averaged in the high 20s to low 30s,” Love said. “Several academies have gone down in enrollment, so we have been lucky. That being said, the number of people applying for the jobs has gone down.”

Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim says while some turnover is normal, the current trend is not.

“I don’t think it is a natural cycle,” Grim said. “I think it is just because of the environment we are in right now and I think it is going to be a problem for a while here.”

Grim says one of the reasons for the shortage is that long-time officers are choosing to retire. He says the Marquette City Police Department had nine officers leave in the last two to three years.

“We are a pretty good size police agency,” Grim said. “The biggest in the U.P. for sure. When we roll into one of these times where we have a lot of people retiring even for us it is hard to fill it. We are down about four spots rights now.”

The department currently has 30 officers which is down four from a full staff. He adds another reason for the shortage is not as many people are applying and those who are have received competing offers.

However, Grim believes Marquette’s community will benefit his department in the long run. “I think we are going to be okay around here because we have a different working environment than a lot of places in the bigger cities,” Grim said.

Grim says one way you can help is to get to know the officers in your local law enforcement agency better.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Negaunee's 14U team took home the state title for the first time in program history
Negaunee Junior Baseball State Champs to receive big welcome home
Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson during special board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park...
Fireworks fly at Delta Conservation District board meeting
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Boil advisory for Atlantic Mine in effect

Latest News

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System sign integration agreement
Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
Negaunee Little League returned home with a police escort as they celebrated their state...
Negaunee Little League welcomed home after winning state championship
Runners will have a chance to race around Marquette before enjoying a party at the Ore Dock...
Queen City Running Co. Half Marathon, Breakwater 5K coming to Marquette