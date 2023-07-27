Marquette City Police battles drop in officers, police academy shares how its numbers are fairing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows police agencies across the nation and state are seeing a decline in officers.

Despite this, a group of 30 cadets at the Northern Michigan University Regional Police Academy makes up a brand-new class of officers entering the field.

“All of the recruits are hired which is an anomaly,” NMU Regional Police Academy Coordinator Lt. Kenneth Love said. “That has never occurred before where every recruit has a job. We have had several where 50% of the class was either hired prior to coming to the academy or hired while in the academy. All these recruits except for one came in with a job and the one that did not have a job had one within two weeks.”

Love says despite the national decline in those entering law enforcement professions, the academy has kept consistent numbers.

“We have been lucky the last five years we have averaged in the high 20s to low 30s,” Love said. “Several academies have gone down in enrollment, so we have been lucky. That being said, the number of people applying for the jobs has gone down.”

Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim says while some turnover is normal, the current trend is not.

“I don’t think it is a natural cycle,” Grim said. “I think it is just because of the environment we are in right now and I think it is going to be a problem for a while here.”

Grim says one of the reasons for the shortage is that long-time officers are choosing to retire. He says the Marquette City Police Department had nine officers leave in the last two to three years.

“We are a pretty good size police agency,” Grim said. “The biggest in the U.P. for sure. When we roll into one of these times where we have a lot of people retiring even for us it is hard to fill it. We are down about four spots rights now.”

The department currently has 30 officers which is down four from a full staff. He adds another reason for the shortage is not as many people are applying and those who are have received competing offers.

However, Grim believes Marquette’s community will benefit his department in the long run. “I think we are going to be okay around here because we have a different working environment than a lot of places in the bigger cities,” Grim said.

Grim says one way you can help is to get to know the officers in your local law enforcement agency better.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.