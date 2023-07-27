Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee wraps up 29th annual Garden Tour

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the Marquette Beautification & Restoration Committee’s biggest fundraisers returned for its 29th year Thursday.

The Garden Tour is a self-guided journey to different stops in Marquette. There were six homes included on the tour. There were also refreshments available at the Peter White Public Library.

The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee president, Jill LaMere, said the Garden Tour started to help the committee afford day-to-day expenses.

“Essentially, it started as a fundraising experience,” LaMere said. “We are an all-donation, non-profit organization so in order to plant flowers we need a lot of money. This was one way to get it started, and it seemed to fit with our theme.”

The gardens in the tour are selected based on public suggestions. To nominate gardens for next year or buy tickets, go to the Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee website.

