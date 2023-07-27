Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee wraps up 29th annual Garden Tour

House No. 2 on the Garden Tour
House No. 2 on the Garden Tour(WLUC)
By Ethan Jennings
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the Marquette Beautification & Restoration Committee’s biggest fundraisers returned for its 29th year Thursday.

The Garden Tour is a self-guided journey to different stops in Marquette. There were six homes included on the tour. There were also refreshments available at the Peter White Public Library.

The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee president, Jill LaMere, said the Garden Tour started to help the committee afford day-to-day expenses.

“Essentially, it started as a fundraising experience,” LaMere said. “We are an all-donation, non-profit organization so in order to plant flowers we need a lot of money. This was one way to get it started, and it seemed to fit with our theme.”

The gardens in the tour are selected based on public suggestions. To nominate gardens for next year or buy tickets, go to the Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Negaunee's 14U team took home the state title for the first time in program history
Negaunee Junior Baseball State Champs to receive big welcome home
Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties
Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson during special board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park...
Fireworks fly at Delta Conservation District board meeting
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement

Latest News

In addition to the upper deck, the remodeling also includes the installation of a street-level...
Keweenaw Brewing Company continues deck remodel with new concrete floor
As summer continues on, some raise concerns on how those working outside air conditioned...
‘Be Smart’: Staying cool when working outside
The event is free to attend and will feature artwork from artists from across the country.
63rd Annual Art on the Rocks looks ahead to Saturday
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 22 in Wisconsin