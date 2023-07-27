Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly incentivizing volunteer driver positions

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is in need of more volunteer drivers.

The organization is looking to fill about 50 medical transportation positions across Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties, with the greatest need in Baraga County.

Beginning Aug. 1, volunteer drivers will receive a stipend for their time. Drivers picking up and dropping off in Houghton/Hancock will get $10 per trip, $50 for trips from Houghton/Hancock to Baraga, and $100 for trips from Houghton/Hancock to Marquette.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the chapter headquarters in Hancock to chat with Paul Bruchman and Taylor Mills about volunteering for the program and what it does for the community.

Mills says he’s so much more than a volunteer: he’s a friend. He adds that as a volunteer driver, he’s often there for people in their most vulnerable or scary moments.

Interested volunteers must be 21 or older, pass a background check, and attend orientation and training. Volunteers will work on their own schedule.

A portion of funding supporting the Drive to Care Campaign has been made possible through the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation and Superior Health Foundation.

You can learn more about Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly and its new Drive to Care program at houghton.littlebrothers.org.

