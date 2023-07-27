Kids crafts, trapping demos await Expo goers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From indoor beaver ponds to rows of vendors, the National Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo in Escanaba has it all.

U.P. Convention Coordinator Roy Dahlgren wanted people to know this event isn’t just for trappers.

”There’s artwork, there’s everything you can imagine to do with the outdoors,“ Dahlgren said. “Hunting, fishing. We’ve got knives, we’ve got one building that’s just dedicated to knives and guns.”

Vendors sprawled across the U.P. State Fairgrounds offering everything from skunk pelts and Amish-made rockers to coyote urine and traps.

“We have eight buildings that are full of vendors,” Dahlgren said. “550-some tables of vendors inside, another 130-some vendors outside.”

Organizers of the convention also wanted families to know that there is something for everyone at the convention, including a straw coin scramble and more for the kids at the Kids Cave.

“There’s going to be interaction like bird house making, mink box and then this year, there’s the wildlife crime scene,” said Deb Weil, Kids Cave organizer.

She also said Kids Cave volunteers are expecting upwards of 800 kids to flood the Fairgrounds horse arena, which is where the events for kids ages 2 to 17 will be held.

Dahlgren said trapping demos will happen all three days, with nine demos each day held in the Swine building alone.

”We got one building [the Swine building] that we’ve got a beaver pond, beaver house, crick, a two track road and a muskrat pond,” Dahlgren said

Gates open Thursday at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. every night through Saturday. Attendees can buy a one or three-day pass. Kids aged 12 and under have free admission.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.