Keweenaw Brewing Company continues deck remodel with new concrete floor

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Brewing Company (KBC) is making progress with its post-parking deck remodeling.

A roughly 5x10 foot extension was added to the deck, overlooking Lakeshore Drive. This is in place of the ramp that once extended onto the downtown parking deck.

On Thursday, MJO Contracting laid down a concrete floor over the renovated deck at the back of the business. The contractor was hired to do this in conjunction with its landscaping work on Lakeshore Drive. The concrete is entirely one color to help against wear and tear.

“We elected to use a pigment so that the concrete is a standard color throughout the whole thickness,” said KBC Co-Owner Dick Gray. “In this case, it’s four inches thick, so if chipping occurs or anything like that, it will maintain its color.”

Gray says the deck could be ready by late next week.

The remodel also includes the installation of a street-level lower deck and a steel stairwell connecting both decks.

“The lower deck is probably going to be built off-site,” continued Gray. “And they’ll bring it in and just put it together and lay the concrete.”

According to the owners, these additions give the business an edge in the new landscape of Lakeshore Drive.

“Our expansion allows us to face what’s going to be the new street scene down below,” said KBC Co-Owner Paul Boissevain. “I think it will be a much nicer space. With that parking deck missing, the view is spectacular, and just the openness that we never saw before. It’s a nice feeling down here now.”

The downtown parking deck that was demolished was often used to access the KBC upper deck. Boissevain says he’s unsure whether the new renovations will help make up for potential lost business.

“We’re pretty adaptable up here, and if people want to come to KBC, they’re still going to come to the KBC,” added Boissevain.

The owners say the lower deck should be ready for use by mid to late September.

