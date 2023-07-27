Houghton City Council passes ‘re-parking’ ordinance amendment, adds additional 24-hour permits

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council passed a parking-focused amendment to its ordinance during its regular meeting Wednesday.

The amendment adds a violation for ‘re-parking’ in any city-owned parking lot or ‘block face’ in the Central Business District for over two hours. ‘Block Face’ refers to legal parking spaces on both sides of the street and side streets where a vehicle is parked, bounded by an intersection at each end.

The violation is also called ‘spot-hopping.’ This applies to all vehicles that do not have an authorized permit.

According to City Manager Eric Waara, the city has had trouble with drivers parking in one spot and then moving into an adjacent spot after time has expired. This made the amendment necessary to assist parking enforcement.

“There was nothing in our ordinance to keep someone from parking somewhere for two hours and then pulling up to the next parking spot and saying, ‘I moved, you can’t write me a ticket,’” said Waara.

A re-parking fine is $25, doubling after the third re-parking offense and tripling after the fourth. This rule applies to all city parking fines.

Once the vehicle has been moved, it cannot park in any block face or city-owned parking lot until after 5 p.m. or the next day.

The council also unanimously voted to expand the options for 24-hour parking permits. There will now be options for six-month permits from November 1 to April 30, school year permits from September to May and one-year permits. They will cost $450, $550 and $650, respectively.

A funding request was also unanimously approved for the Hampton Inn.

“They had requested a $100,000 loan from our revolving loan fund,” continued Waara. “It’s a five-year term at 4.25% right now, and that would complete the build-out of the bar and restaurant on the seventh floor of the building.”

The council also unanimously approved the creation of a public hearing at the next meeting on August 9. The hearing will focus on a roughly $124,000 USDA grant the city applied for two years ago. It would be used for a new loader for snow removal.

“We just got notified a few days ago that we should be eligible for this grant,” said Waara. “In order to continue in the process, we need to hold a public hearing.”

A Michigan Community Center Grant is also being applied for with the intent of using it for improvements to Dee Stadium. During the meeting, Waara noted the need for an elevator and other improvements in order for the community to get more use of the stadium.

During public comments, Joey’s Seafood and Grill Owner Alan Kiley expressed concerns from his female employees. He says they fear walking back to their vehicles at night following the removal of the parking deck. This is due to a lack of lighting in other parking areas and on the way to them. Some have even been harassed, and according to Kiley, it is getting worse.

“My girls are scared,” said Kiley. “Over this weekend, it’s gotten a lot worse. The first couple of weeks, they weren’t scared. But it’s taken a couple of weeks, and I’m starting to hear more and more comments.”

Members of the council informed Kiley that they would look into the situation following his comments.

